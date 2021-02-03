Draghi can take Italy out of uncertainty - Zingaretti

ROME, FEB 3 - Mario Draghi can take Italy out of uncertainty, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said after the ex-ECB chief to a government-formation mandate Wednesday. "Draghi is a personality of great prestige, a strength and a resource appreciated in the world and I think he can take Italy out of the uncertainty determined by the government crisis," he said of 'Super Mario', credited with saving the euro by doing "whatever it takes". Zingaretti said Draghi "today raised the issues in a correct way addressing parliament, the parties, politics and the social forces to find the responses together. "We'll see, but he certainly is a personality who has started to talk in the correct way". The PD is the only major party that has come out unequivocally in favour of Draghi, although ex-premer Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party is also said to be on his side. The biggest party in parliament, the formerly anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), is mostly against him. (ANSA).