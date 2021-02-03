Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021 | 17:44

NAPLES

Judge asks Nigerian-Italian to prove he's a lawyer

'Not racism but stupidity' says Hilarry Sedu

Judge asks Nigerian-Italian to prove he's a lawyer

NAPLES, FEB 3 - A judge at a minors' court in Naples on Wednesday asked a Nigerian-Italian lawyer to show him his qualifications to prove he was a lawyer. Hilarry Sedu, a councillor on the local lawyers' guild, said he was "disappointed" about the incident but declined to speak of racism. Seddu, who stood unsuccessfully for he centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at the most recent local elections, said "the new honorary magistrate asked me to show her my lawyer's permit, so I did. "Either stunned or stupid, she asked me if I was a lawyer and then whether I had a law degree. "I'm telling you, it was no joke. Impulsive as I am, I was tempted to insult her, but I decided to put the good of the case before me because the lives of my client and her daughter depend on it. "No, it's not racism, just idiocy. "It's the incompetence of an administrative body that doesn't know how to select the private components of the judicial machine". (ANSA).

