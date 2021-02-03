Meloni says no to Draghi, calls for allies to abstain

ROME, FEB 3 - Nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday FdI would not back former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi as premier and called on her allies, the natonalist League party of Matteo Salvini and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI), party to abstain on any vote for him. FI has voiced support for Draghi while Salvini has said he may listen to his proposals but a general election is best for Italy. With the biggest party in parliament, the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), mostly against Draghi he does not at the moment have the numbers for a majority in either house, unless the League backs him along with FI. FdI has said it will oppose him. (ANSA).