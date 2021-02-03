Technocrat govt not good for country - M5S's Crimi

ROME, FEB 3 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Vito Crimi told the group's lawmakers on Wednesday that he does not like the idea of Italy being led by a technocrat government. "Would a technocrat government have ever been able to have brought in the citizenship wage (basic income)?" Crimi said. "Would it have ever been able to do innovative but costly measures to relaunch the country like the 100% superbonus (for home renovations)? "These are operations that only a political government can do, not a government that needs to balance the books. "A technocrat is not good for the country. We've had our fill of that". Crimi said a technocrat executive would be "cold and calculating". (ANSA).