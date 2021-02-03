Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021 | 17:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi can take Italy out of uncertainty - Zingaretti

Draghi can take Italy out of uncertainty - Zingaretti

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope gets second COVID jab

Pope gets second COVID jab

 
ROME
Meloni says no to Draghi, calls for allies to abstain

Meloni says no to Draghi, calls for allies to abstain

 
NAPLES
Judge asks Nigerian-Italian to prove he's a lawyer

Judge asks Nigerian-Italian to prove he's a lawyer

 
BARI
Boys throw selves in front of cars in 'planking challenge'

Boys throw selves in front of cars in 'planking challenge'

 
ROME
Technocrat govt not good for country - M5S's Crimi

Technocrat govt not good for country - M5S's Crimi

 
BARI
3 arrests in Bari for hit on nephew of SCU ex-boss

3 arrests in Bari for hit on nephew of SCU ex-boss

 
BOLOGNA
COVID: Call for sanctions for anti-vax doctors

COVID: Call for sanctions for anti-vax doctors

 
ROME
No prejudice agst Draghi but vote best says Salvini

No prejudice agst Draghi but vote best says Salvini

 
ROME
Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out

Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out

 
ROME
Several arrests over 'anti-system' riot in Florence

Several arrests over 'anti-system' riot in Florence

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa novità
Bari, certificati comunali rilasciati anche nelle edicole: c'è il sì della Giunta

Bari, certificati comunali rilasciati anche nelle edicole: c'è il sì della Giunta

 
Foggiasanità
Lucera, lavaendoscopio per la diagnosi dei tumori al colon e stomaco donato all'ospedale

Lucera, lavaendoscopio per la diagnosi dei tumori al colon e stomaco donato all'ospedale

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Melfi, Stellantis chiederà Cig per oltre 7mila lavoratori dall'8 al 14 febbraio

Melfi, Stellantis chiederà Cig per oltre 7mila lavoratori dall'8 al 14 febbraio

 
Tarantosiderurgico
Mittal Taranto, torna in funzione «batteria 9»: impianto fermo dal 2013

Mittal Taranto, torna in funzione «batteria 9»: impianto fermo dal 2013

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: avvocato Bianco si difende davanti al gip

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: avvocato Bianco si difende davanti al gip

 
Leccela cattura
Traffico di droga sull'asse Olanda-Salento, arrestato in Brasile 59enne di Acquarica del Capo: era la «mente»

Traffico di droga sull'asse Olanda-Salento, arrestato in Brasile 59enne di Acquarica del Capo: era la «mente»

 
MateraIl gesto
Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

 
BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

 

i più letti

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Minervino di Lecce, donna uccisa a coltellate: caccia all'ex compagno

Lecce, la 29enne uccisa in strada con 20 coltellate. Confessa l'ex compagno napoletano di 39 anni

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

BARI

3 arrests in Bari for hit on nephew of SCU ex-boss

Slain mobster had been 'getting too big for his boots'

3 arrests in Bari for hit on nephew of SCU ex-boss

BARI, FEB 3 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested three people in Bari for the November 2018 murder of the nephew of a former boss in the Puglian mafia Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). Domenico Capriati, 47-year-old nephew of Tonino Capriati, was allegedly murdered because he was getting too big for his boots, police said. Rival mobster Michele Larizzi, 38, was arrested on suspicion of ordering the hit. Domenico Monti, the 62-year-old former right hand man of the clan boss, and his son-in-law Christian De Tullio, 30, were arrested for allegedly carrying out the assassination on November 21 2018. Police said the pair sprayed Capriati with a hail of bullets after he came out of his house with his wife and daughter, who were unhurt in the hit, before finishing him off with a pistol shot to the head. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it