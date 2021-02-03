Boys throw selves in front of cars in 'planking challenge'

BARI, FEB 3 - Boys aged 10-12 have been throwing themselves in front of moving cars in a so-called 'planking challenge' on social media in the Puglia town of Gallipoli, the Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia newspaper reported Wednesday. As soon as they see drivers turn their lights on they throw themselves in front of the vehicles, it said. There are two areas of Gallipoli where the boys have been doing this: in the historic centre and in Viale Europa, the paper said. No boys have so far been hurt. (ANSA).