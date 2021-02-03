No prejudice agst Draghi but vote best says Salvini

ROME, FEB 3 - Opposition leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday the centre right had no prejudices against Mario Draghi as possible premier but reiterated that a general election and not a national-unity government led by the ex-ECB chief was the best way out of Italy's government crisis. "We reiterate with coherence that the way forward are elections," nationalist League leader said after a summit with Giorgioa Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. "We can vote in the spring, the priorities are cutting taxes, cutting red tape, the vaccine plan and justice reform. If Draghi wants to listen to us we are ready. "If Professor Draghi meets us we will go and listen, propose and evaluate. We do not have prejudices". Salvini added that his "goal" was to keep the centre right together after FI recalled the longstanding esteem Berlusconi held Draghi in. For the moment Draghi does not appear to be able to get the majority he needs because the biggest party in parliament, the formerly anti-establishment and still-populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), are mostly against him. The other main partner in outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), have come out in Draghi's favour. The government crisis was sparked by the defection of ex-premier Matteo Renzi's small centrist Italia Viva (IV) party. The centre right would expect to win a general election, according to opinion polls. (ANSA).