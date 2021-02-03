Several arrests over 'anti-system' riot in Florence

ROME, FEB 3 - Italian police on Wednesday made several arrests over an 'anti-system' riot in Florence in October that saw militants clash with police and throw a molotov cocktail at them. Hundreds of people took part in the spontaneous October 30 protest, organized after others in other Italian cities, and which degenerated into a riot. Police said those arrested were close to anarchist circles in Florence. Some 16 of the 20 people searched are linked to an anarchist squat in Viale Corsica in the Tuscan capital, police said. Those arrested include anarchist students and hospitality sector workers including a rickshaw driver and a waiter. Police are continuing a probe into who organized the protest. (ANSA).