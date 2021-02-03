Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out

ROME, FEB 3 - Laura Pausini got a Golden Globe nomination Wednesday for best original song for The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, but the Italian screen legend missed out. The film was also nominated as best foreign language film, as well as for the score. Singer-songwriter Pausini is nominated for the song 'Io sì/ Seen', written with Diane Warren and Niccolò Agliardi. Loren, 86, had been heavily tipped to get a Golden Globe nod for her performance in The Life Ahead, in which she plays Madam Rosa, a former prostitute and Holocaust survivor who provides childcare for the children of "working women." After a 12-year old Senegalese street kid robs her, she reluctantly agrees to take him in. They develop a deep bond and she tries to help him find his way in life, as he learns she is both a Holocaust survivor and an ex-prostitute. The film is based on Romain Gary's novel, The Life Before Us, and also on Madame Rosa, the film version of the novel directed by Moshe Mizrahi in 1977 and featuring Simone Signoret. The Golden Globes will be awarded on February 28 in Los Angeles. (ANSA).