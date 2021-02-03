Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021 | 16:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BOLOGNA
COVID: Call for sanctions for anti-vax doctors

COVID: Call for sanctions for anti-vax doctors

 
ROME
No prejudice agst Draghi but vote best says Salvini

No prejudice agst Draghi but vote best says Salvini

 
ROME
Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out

Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out

 
ROME
Several arrests over 'anti-system' riot in Florence

Several arrests over 'anti-system' riot in Florence

 
ROME
Draghi hopeful of 'responsible' response from parties

Draghi hopeful of 'responsible' response from parties

 
ROME
Draghi respected, admired in Brussels and beyond-Schinas

Draghi respected, admired in Brussels and beyond-Schinas

 
ROME
Draghi gets premier mandate from Mattarella

Draghi gets premier mandate from Mattarella

 
ROME
TikTok blocks access to under-13s after girl's death

TikTok blocks access to under-13s after girl's death

 
MILAN
Homeless man who froze to death had big bank assets

Homeless man who froze to death had big bank assets

 
AGRIGENTO
Health worker arrested for sexually abusing patient

Health worker arrested for sexually abusing patient

 
ROME
Soccer:Mussolini great-grandson makes Lazio youth squad

Soccer:Mussolini great-grandson makes Lazio youth squad

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa decisione
Rutigliano, il vincolo all’area di Azetium ferma uno scempio di secoli

Rutigliano, il vincolo all’area di Azetium ferma uno scempio di secoli

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, giudice arrestato: avvocato Bianco si difende davanti al gip

Brindisi, giudice arrestato: avvocato Bianco si difende davanti al gip

 
Tarantoenergie altrenative
Eolico, da Taranto la conquista cinese del mercato europeo

Eolico, da Taranto la conquista cinese del mercato europeo

 
Leccela cattura
Traffico di droga sull'asse Olanda-Salento, arrestato in Brasile 59enne di Acquarica del Capo: era la «mente»

Traffico di droga sull'asse Olanda-Salento, arrestato in Brasile 59enne di Acquarica del Capo: era la «mente»

 
MateraIl gesto
Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

Matera, donna vittima di violenza porta torta in Questura: «Grazie a voi è finito un incubo»

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, omicidio Abruzzese: autore in carcere dopo condanna a 18 anni

Potenza, omicidio Abruzzese: autore in carcere dopo condanna a 18 anni

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
San Severo, sventato furto di un trattore: bloccato uno della banda

San Severo, sventato furto di un trattore: bloccato uno della banda

 
BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

 

i più letti

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Minervino di Lecce, donna uccisa a coltellate: caccia all'ex compagno

Lecce, la 29enne uccisa in strada con 20 coltellate. Confessa l'ex compagno napoletano di 39 anni

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

Lecce, il Papa chiama la mamma di Eleonora, uccisa col fidanzato. Lei: «Non perdonerò mai il killer»

Lecce, il Papa chiama la mamma di Eleonora, uccisa col fidanzato. Lei: «Non perdonerò mai il killer»

ROME

Draghi hopeful of 'responsible' response from parties

'We must defeat pandemic, relaunch the country' - ex ECB chief

Draghi hopeful of 'responsible' response from parties

ROME, FEB 3 - Mario Draghi said Wednesday that he was hopeful Italy's political parties would give a positive response after President Sergio Mattarella handed him a mandate to try and form a new government. "I am confident that unity and the capacity to give a responsible response will emerge from the discussion with the parties, with the groups in parliament," Draghi said. Draghi reserved the right to accept the mandate to be premier or not. He is now set to have talks with the parties to see if an eventual government led by him would have a working majority in parliament. "The challenges are to defeat the (COVID-19) pandemic, complete the vaccination campaign, offer responses to everyday problems and relaunch the country," he said "We have extraordinary resources from the EU (Recovery Fund). "We have the opportunity to work with a careful eye on the future generations and on social cohesion". The head of State turned to Mr 'Whatever It Takes (to save the euro)' after Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico reported to him on Tuesday that efforts to patch up the coalition that had supported outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive had failed. Conte quit last week, although he remains at the helm of government for day-to-day business, after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis by withdrawing its support. Mattarella on Friday handed Fico an exploratory mandate to see if there was a way for IV and the other former allies, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing LeU, to work things out. But it became clear that the talks were destined to fail when Renzi said Tuesday that the other parties were not giving ground. After speaking to Fico on Tuesday, the president, the arbiter of Italian politics, called on the parties represented in parliament to support a "high-profile" non-political national-unity executive. He said the nation needed a solid government and argued that now was not a good time for its political class to be focused on an election campaign. Mattarella noted that other nations that had been forced to go the polls had shown drastic COVID-19 infection spikes. In addition to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the State also has to plan and implement projects to make good use of over 200 billion euros Italy is set to get in grants and low-interest loans from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Furthermore, Italy holds the G20 presidency this year and it is co-chairing the COP26 UN Climate Summit with the UK. It is not certain, however, that an eventual Draghi executive would win broad backing from parties across the political spectrum. The M5S has said it will not vote in favour of a technocrat government led by Draghi, saying "the only possible government must be a political one". League leader Matteo Salvini, whose party is top of the opinions polls and is the driving force of the centre-right opposition, reiterated his call for snap elections. "Sovereignty belongs to the people," said Salvini. Salvini's ally Giorgio Meloni, the leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said early elections were better than a Draghi government. However, the other main party in the centre-right coalition, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), did not close the door, recalling the "long-standing esteem" between the ex-premier and the former head of the ECB. Renzi welcomed Mattarella's move. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti attacked IV and said his party was "ready for talks for the good of the country". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it