Health worker arrested for sexually abusing patient

AGRIGENTO, FEB 3 - A male health worker at a private rehab clinic in Agrigento was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of sexually abusing a woman patient. The man has been charged with sexual violence, police said. The man was reportedly caught on surveillance cameras while committing the alleged crimes. Chief Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio and Assistant Prosecutor Paola Vetro said they had "video and audio evidence of separate and various episodes of sexual violence which are still being examined". (ANSA).