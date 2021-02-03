Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021 | 12:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Facemasks, gels, segways in new inflation basket

Facemasks, gels, segways in new inflation basket

 
ROME
Inflation returned to positive territory in January - ISTAT

Inflation returned to positive territory in January - ISTAT

 
ROME
Mobster's family claimed pension for victims of the mafia

Mobster's family claimed pension for victims of the mafia

 
ROME
Messina Strait ferry co. put into admin' in 'Ndrangheta case

Messina Strait ferry co. put into admin' in 'Ndrangheta case

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve take charge of Cup semi with Inter

Soccer: Juve take charge of Cup semi with Inter

 
ROME
Bourse rises, bond spread falls after Draghi called in

Bourse rises, bond spread falls after Draghi called in

 
ROME
Mattarella turns to Draghi after govt-crisis talks fail (4)

Mattarella turns to Draghi after govt-crisis talks fail (4)

 
ROME
Jazz musician dies of heart attack working for Just Eat

Jazz musician dies of heart attack working for Just Eat

 
ROME
COVID: 9,660 new cases, 499 more deaths

COVID: 9,660 new cases, 499 more deaths

 
CASERTA
Man arrested in death of partner's son, 2

Man arrested in death of partner's son, 2

 
PADUA
Girl, 16 mts, serious after stairwell fall

Girl, 16 mts, serious after stairwell fall

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariil virus
Putignano, emergenza Covid: muore farmacista. È il 26esiamo in Italia

Putignano, emergenza Covid: muore farmacista. È il 26esiamo in Italia

 
Brindisiprevenzione
Brindisi, vaccinazioni Covid: Asl individua palazzetti dello sport e centri per anziani

Brindisi, vaccinazioni Covid: Asl individua palazzetti dello sport e centri per anziani

 
Lecceincendio doloso
Lecce, attentato incendiario la scorsa notte: in fiamme l'auto di una vigilessa

Lecce, attentato incendiario la scorsa notte: in fiamme l'auto di una vigilessa

 
PotenzaNon solo Covid
Basilicata, ritardi per gli screening oncologici: un esposto in Procura

Basilicata, ritardi per gli screening oncologici: un esposto in Procura

 
FoggiaControlli dei CC
San Severo, sventato furto di un trattore: bloccato uno della banda

San Severo, sventato furto di un trattore: bloccato uno della banda

 
Tarantoi dati
Coronavirus Taranto, nella seconda ondata le donne le più colpite

Coronavirus Taranto, nella seconda ondata le donne le più colpite

 
MateraDai carabinieri
Matera, picchiava la moglie e le figlie piccole: arrestato 44enne

Matera, picchiava la moglie e le figlie piccole: arrestato 44enne

 
BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

 

i più letti

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Tentato assalto a portavalori tra Candela e Foggia: spari, mezzo in fiamme

Minervino di Lecce, donna uccisa a coltellate: caccia all'ex compagno

Lecce, la 29enne uccisa in strada con 20 coltellate. Confessa l'ex compagno napoletano di 39 anni

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 879 nuovi casi su 8701 tamponi (10,1%). Anche 26 decessi

Lecce, il Papa chiama la mamma di Eleonora, uccisa col fidanzato. Lei: «Non perdonerò mai il killer»

Lecce, il Papa chiama la mamma di Eleonora, uccisa col fidanzato. Lei: «Non perdonerò mai il killer»

Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo su morte del ginecologo Schonauer: sequestrata salma dopo funerale. Pm indaga per abbandono di incapace

ROME

Inflation returned to positive territory in January - ISTAT

Consumer prices up 0.2% in year-on-year terms

Inflation returned to positive territory in January - ISTAT

ROME, FEB 3 - Italy's annual inflation rate returned to positive territory in January, with the consumer price index up 0.2% with respect to the same month last year, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The annual inflation rate was -0.2% in December. The national statistics agency said its price index was up 0.5% in month-on-month terms in January. It said its trolley index of the most frequently bought items, such as food and household goods, rose to 0.7% from 0.6% the previous month. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it