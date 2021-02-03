Inflation returned to positive territory in January - ISTAT

Facemasks, gels, segways in new inflation basket
ROME
03 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 3 - Italy's annual inflation rate returned to positive territory in January, with the consumer price index up 0.2% with respect to the same month last year, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The annual inflation rate was -0.2% in December. The national statistics agency said its price index was up 0.5% in month-on-month terms in January. It said its trolley index of the most frequently bought items, such as food and household goods, rose to 0.7% from 0.6% the previous month. (ANSA).
