Facemasks, gels, segways in new inflation basket

ROME, FEB 3 - COVID facemasks, sanitising gels, and electric scooters for sharing purposes have come into Italy's new inflation basket, ISTAT said Wednesday. Also joining the basket the statistics agency uses to calculate inflation are certified electronic post, 'anti-abandonment' car seats, pasta makers and ecological thermos flasks, ISTAT said. The stats agency added that other products that will be used include offal, 'heart' tomatoes, shallots, children's T-shirts, gym shoes and trekking shoes, and indoor footwear, all products whose use has been boosted by COVID lockdowns. (ANSA).