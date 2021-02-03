Mobster's family claimed pension for victims of the mafia

ROME, FEB 3 - Finance police from the province of Naples town of Torre Annunziata on Wednesday seized assets worth around 166,000 euros from relatives of a mobster who were allegedly claiming a 'vitalizio' pension for the victims of organized crime. The assets were taken from the wife and mother-in-law of a drug dealer from the Gionta Camorra clan who allegedly illegitimately claimed the pension for 15 years. The pension is meant to go to people affected by 1984 Torre Annunziata massacre in which eight people were killed and seven injured. The mobster's wife said she was single when she made the claim. During subsequent checks, the woman admitted to the marriage but falsely said he had separated from her husband in order to keep getting the pension, the sources said. (ANSA).