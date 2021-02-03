Messina Strait ferry co. put into admin' in 'Ndrangheta case

Facemasks, gels, segways in new inflation basket
ROME
03 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 3 - A ferry company operating on the Strait of Messina, Caronte & Tourist, was put into administration on Wednesday in a relation to a probe into Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia, sources said. The company, which has an estimated value of half a billion euros, allegedly helped 'Ndrangheta members. (ANSA).
