Bourse rises, bond spread falls after Draghi called in

ROME, FEB 3 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index gained 2.2% in early trading on Wednesday after President Sergio Mattarella called on former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to try and end Italy's crisis of government. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, meanwhile, dropped to around 106 points. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence and of Italy's borrowing costs, closed at 116 points on Tuesday. (ANSA).