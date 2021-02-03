Soccer: Juve take charge of Cup semi with Inter
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lecce, il Papa chiama la mamma di Eleonora, uccisa col fidanzato. Lei: «Non perdonerò mai il killer»
ROME
03 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 3 - Juventus are in a strong position to reach the Italian Cup final after a double by Cristiano Ronaldo gave them at 2-1 win at Inter on Tuesday in the first leg of their semi-final. The second leg takes place in Turin next week. Holders Napoli entertain Atalanta in the first leg of the other semi later on Wednesday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su