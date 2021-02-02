Jazz musician dies of heart attack working for Just Eat

ROME, FEB 2 - A 41-year-old jazz musician died of a heart attack after pushing a stalled car while delivering food for Just Eat on January 10, his brother said Tuesday. Clarinettist and band leader Emanuele Urso, 37, said the death of his pianist brother Adriano had become "the symbol of the way Italy has forgotten its musicians during the COVID pandemic". The brothers, who started playing in 1994, are the sons of a double bass playing father who accompanied American greats swinging through Rome, from Chet Baker to Dexter Gordon. (ANSA).