Man arrested in death of partner's son, 2

CASERTA
02 Febbraio 2021
CASERTA, FEB 2 - A man of Ghanaian origin was arrested near Caserta north of Naples Tuesday on suspicion of murdering his Liberian partner's two-year-old son, local sources said. The woman took the toddler to hospital Tuesday morning, where he died of injuries allegedly inflicted by her partner. The man was arrested at Castel Volturno. (ANSA).
