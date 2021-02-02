COVID: 9,660 new cases, 499 more deaths

Jazz musician dies of heart attack working for Just Eat
ROME
02 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 2 - There have been 9,660 new COVID-19 cases, and 499 more deaths, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 7,925 new cases, and 329 more deaths, on Monday. There have been 244,429 more tests in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, with a positivity rate of 3.9%, 1.7% down on Monday's 5.6%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 38 in the last 24 hours, and hospital admissions have risen by 57. (ANSA).
