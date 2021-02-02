Girl, 16 mts, serious after stairwell fall

PADUA, FEB 2 - A 16-month-old girl of Chinese origin is in serious condition in hospital after falling over three metres in the stairwell of her block of flats in Padua. The girl was rushed to the city's ER. She is being examined for possible brain damage. The girl is believed to have got away from her parents and strayed onto the staircase. Police are quizzing relatives and neighbours to try to establish what happened. (ANSA).