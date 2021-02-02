Girl, 16 mts, serious after stairwell fall

Jazz musician dies of heart attack working for Just Eat
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, 379 contagi e 36 decessi. Iss: morti 5 volte superiori della prima ondata. Regione: «Dall'8 si passa in zona gialla»
PADUA
02 Febbraio 2021
PADUA, FEB 2 - A 16-month-old girl of Chinese origin is in serious condition in hospital after falling over three metres in the stairwell of her block of flats in Padua. The girl was rushed to the city's ER. She is being examined for possible brain damage. The girl is believed to have got away from her parents and strayed onto the staircase. Police are quizzing relatives and neighbours to try to establish what happened. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su