Italy's GDP fell 8.8% in 2020 - ISTAT (3)

ROME
02 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 2 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's GDP fell by 8.8% in 2020 with respect to the previous year, in a preliminary estimate based on raw quarterly data. The national statistics agency said the drop was 8.9% according to its calendar-adjusted estimate. The figures are slightly better than the fall of 9% estimated in the government's NADEF economic blueprint after the COVID-19 pandemic plunged Italy into recession. Economy Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said GDP would rebound 5-6% this year if COVID ends. The NADEF forecast is 6%. (ANSA).
