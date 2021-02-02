Man ordered to pay fines incurred by men who stole his car

FANO, FEB 2 - A 42-year-old petrol station attendant has been ordered to pay speeding fines incurred by a couple of thieves who stole his car and then raced it to discos on the Adriatic Riviera. Denis Traiani, from Fano, had his car stolen three times by the thieves who used it to race to nightspots in Rimini and Riccione, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Tuesday. Traiani's appeal to a justice of the peace was turned down and he now has to pay fines totalling some 900 euros, the daily said. The courts have upheld the letter of the law which states that car owners are liable for fines. (ANSA).