ROME
Jazz musician dies of heart attack working for Just Eat

ROME
COVID: 9,660 new cases, 499 more deaths

CASERTA
Man arrested in death of partner's son, 2

PADUA
Girl, 16 mts, serious after stairwell fall

ROME
Italy's GDP fell 8.8% in 2020 - ISTAT (3)

FANO
Man ordered to pay fines incurred by men who stole his car

TURIN
Ferrari to have full electric model by 2030 - Elkann

BOLOGNA
Man fired for selfie with Salvini while off sick rehired

VATICAN CITY
Globalisation can't impose new colonialism -pope to IFAD

ROME
Other parties not accepting mediation says Renzi

ROME
Woman, 92, freezes to death after fall at night

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Femminicidio di Orta Nova, i carabinieri sequestrano utensile da cucina

BariL'aggressione
Terlizzi, chiede a commerciante di spostare l'auto e viene pestato: in ospedale poliziotto

PotenzaIl caso
Regione Basilicata, assessore Cupparo ritira le dimissioni

TarantoIl siderurgico
ArcelorMittal, riparte Afo2 nello stabilimento di Taranto

BrindisiLa decisione
Ostuni, il Tar riammette i cani nei parchi della città bianca

LecceIl ricordo
Lecce, addio a Roberto Memmo, imprenditore e collezionista

MateraCarabinieri
Ambiente: scoperta discarica abusiva nel Metapontino

BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

FANO

Man ordered to pay fines incurred by men who stole his car

Thieves raced vehicle to Rimini nightspots

FANO, FEB 2 - A 42-year-old petrol station attendant has been ordered to pay speeding fines incurred by a couple of thieves who stole his car and then raced it to discos on the Adriatic Riviera. Denis Traiani, from Fano, had his car stolen three times by the thieves who used it to race to nightspots in Rimini and Riccione, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Tuesday. Traiani's appeal to a justice of the peace was turned down and he now has to pay fines totalling some 900 euros, the daily said. The courts have upheld the letter of the law which states that car owners are liable for fines. (ANSA).

