Man fired for selfie with Salvini while off sick rehired

BOLOGNA, FEB 2 - A Bologna court on Tuesday ordered a local logistics firm to rehire a worker and union rep who was fired for taking a selfie while off work sick with nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini at a regional election rally over a year ago. CGIL union rep Cristian Lanzi, 47, got his job back after losing it for the selfie on November 18 2019, while on sick leave from October 2 to December 6. The incriminated selfie was filmed by a local TV station and Lanzi got the sack on January 22 2020. His lawyer told ANSA the firing had been politically motivated. He said he would sue a national TV network for calling him a "crafty dodger" and a "fake ill person". The lawyer said Lanzi had been told by his doctor to spend some time in the open air, and the rally took place at a time outside the hours when he should have been available to report in. The rally took place at Minerbio near Bologna. Salvini's candidate went on to narrowly lose the Emilia Romagna election to the centre-left incumbent. (ANSA).