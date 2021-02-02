Globalisation can't impose new colonialism -pope to IFAD

VATICAN CITY, FEB 2 - Globalisation must not impose a new form of colonialism, Pope Francis said in a message to participants in the Fifth International Forum of Indigenous Peoples hosted by the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Rome Tuesday. "Globalisation cannot mean a uniformity that ignores diversity and imposes a new type of colonialism," Francis told the forum, which takes place from 2-4 February and on 15 February. The Forum will focus on the value of indigenous food systems: resilience in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his message, the pope underlines that an alternative to globalisation needs to be created "based on solidarity so that no one feels ignored, but neither does it overbearingly impose its own direction." On the contrary, he says, "when diversities are articulated and mutually enriched, communion between peoples flourishes and is enlivened." Pope Francis goes on to say that development needs to be promoted in a way that does not have "consumption as its means and end, but that truly watches over the environment, listens, learns and ennobles." "This is what integral ecology consists of, in which social justice is combined with the protection of the planet," the Pope underlines. "Only with this humility of spirit," he writes, "will we be able to see the total defeat of hunger and a society based on lasting values, which are not the fruit of passing fads and partiality, but of justice and goodness." Concluding his message, Pope Francis expresses the hope that the Forum's work will produce "abundant fruits". In order to hand over to the next generation a world that is "a treasure", says the Pope, "let us pay attention to what benefits everyone and that will be precisely what will allow us to pass through this world leaving a furrow of altruism and generosity." (ANSA).