Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021 | 16:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
Ferrari to have full electric model by 2030 - Elkann

Ferrari to have full electric model by 2030 - Elkann

 
BOLOGNA
Man fired for selfie with Salvini while off sick rehired

Man fired for selfie with Salvini while off sick rehired

 
VATICAN CITY
Globalisation can't impose new colonialism -pope to IFAD

Globalisation can't impose new colonialism -pope to IFAD

 
ROME
Other parties not accepting mediation says Renzi

Other parties not accepting mediation says Renzi

 
ROME
Woman, 92, freezes to death after fall at night

Woman, 92, freezes to death after fall at night

 
NAPLES
Gomorra extra arrested for drugs near Naples

Gomorra extra arrested for drugs near Naples

 
AVEZZANO
Search for four missing hikers resumes

Search for four missing hikers resumes

 
ROME
Italy to get brief taste of spring

Italy to get brief taste of spring

 
TURIN
Ferrari posts net profit 13% down at 609 mn

Ferrari posts net profit 13% down at 609 mn

 
ROME
COVID-19: Two possible cases of Brazilian strain in Umbria

COVID-19: Two possible cases of Brazilian strain in Umbria

 
BERLIN
Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury

Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa novità
Presidi sanitari anti Covid nelle scuole: la Asl Bari recluta 110 infermieri

Presidi sanitari anti Covid nelle scuole: la Asl Bari recluta 110 infermieri

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Ostuni, il Tar riammette i cani nei parchi della città bianca

Ostuni, il Tar riammette i cani nei parchi della città bianca

 
Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, rapina un tabaccaio: ladro via con 20mila euro

Lucera, rapina un tabaccaio: ladro via con 20mila euro

 
LecceIl ricordo
Lecce, addio a Roberto Memmo, imprenditore e collezionista

Lecce, addio a Roberto Memmo, imprenditore e collezionista

 
PotenzaLa decisione
Università della Basilicata: sì definitivo alla facoltà di medicina

Università della Basilicata: sì definitivo alla facoltà di Medicina

 
TarantoLa storia
Martina Franca, afghano sorpreso a rubare in chiesa: denunciato, ma Don Martino lo aiuterà a cercare lavoro

Martina Franca, afghano sorpreso a rubare in chiesa: denunciato, ma Don Martino lo aiuterà a cercare lavoro

 
MateraCarabinieri
Ambiente: scoperta discarica abusiva nel Metapontino

Ambiente: scoperta discarica abusiva nel Metapontino

 
BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Trani, giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: Cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia

Covid, 379 contagi e 36 decessi. Iss: morti 5 volte superiori della prima ondata. Regione: «Dall'8 si passa in zona gialla»

Minervino di Lecce, donna uccisa a coltellate: caccia all'ex compagno

Lecce, la 29enne uccisa in strada con 20 coltellate. Confessa l'ex compagno napoletano di 39 anni

Adelfia, genitori positivi ma mandavano i figli a scuola: «Comportamenti irresponsabili»

Adelfia, genitori positivi mandavano i figli a scuola: «Comportamenti irresponsabili»

Bari, in giro senza mascherina: picchia vigilessa per la multa

Bari, in giro senza mascherina: aggredisce vigilessa per la multa

Puglia in zona arancione, a rischio 15mila bar e ristoranti: stimata perdita fatturato di 15mln

Puglia in zona arancione, per bar e ristoranti perdita fatturato di 750mln. FI: fallimento di Emiliano

ROME

Other parties not accepting mediation says Renzi

'They're not giving ground on anything' says IV chief

Other parties not accepting mediation says Renzi

ROME, FEB 2 - Centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday the other parties in talks aimed at recreating the coalition that backed outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte were "not accepting mediation" or giving any ground in the talks. "They're not giving in on anything," Renzi reportedly told his IV MPs, according to persons present. "They won't accept mediation on the major issues and they don't even want to put anything down in writing." On the justice issue, Renzi said IV had achieved "absolute zero". A major stumbling block has reportedly been IV's insistence on tapping the European Stability Mechanism rescue fund for health spending, which the biggest government partner, the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), strongly opposes fearing tough conditions. House Speaker Roberto Fico, who is leading the talks, is due to report back to President Sergio Mattarella on the outcome of the talks later Tuesday. Observers said the apparent lack of progress meant the chances of Conte being reappointed could be falling. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it