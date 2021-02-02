Other parties not accepting mediation says Renzi

ROME, FEB 2 - Centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday the other parties in talks aimed at recreating the coalition that backed outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte were "not accepting mediation" or giving any ground in the talks. "They're not giving in on anything," Renzi reportedly told his IV MPs, according to persons present. "They won't accept mediation on the major issues and they don't even want to put anything down in writing." On the justice issue, Renzi said IV had achieved "absolute zero". A major stumbling block has reportedly been IV's insistence on tapping the European Stability Mechanism rescue fund for health spending, which the biggest government partner, the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), strongly opposes fearing tough conditions. House Speaker Roberto Fico, who is leading the talks, is due to report back to President Sergio Mattarella on the outcome of the talks later Tuesday. Observers said the apparent lack of progress meant the chances of Conte being reappointed could be falling. (ANSA).