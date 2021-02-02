Gomorra extra arrested for drugs near Naples

NAPLES, FEB 2 - An extra in the hit Naples crime series Gomorra was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of dealing drugs near the southern Italian port city. Carlo Cuccia, 40, from Tradate near Varese north of Milan, played a lookout man in season two of the blockbuster series about the Camorra mafia of Naples and the surrounding Campania region. He was among several suspected Camorristi arrested in a police operation that reportedly smashed three drug trafficking organisations at Torre Annunziata near Naples and in two high-crime Neapolitan quarters, Scampia and Secondigliano, which both feature in Gomorra. Cuccia was said to have been the Italian pointman for Spanish drug suppliers, acting for the Dannier clan of Secondigliano. Gomorra, Italian for Gomorrah, is an Italian crime drama television series created by Roberto Saviano for Sky Atlantic. Based on Saviano's book of the same name,the show premiered on Sky Atlantic in Italy on 6 May 2014, and has run for four seasons; a fifth and last season will air in 2021. The title of the show is a play on the name of the Neapolitan crime syndicate, Camorra, and the Biblical sin city, Gomorrah. Saviano has been in round-the-clock police protection since getting Camorra death threats after his bestselling book was published in 2006. The 2008 film of the same name is loosely based on the same book, but unrelated to the TV series. (ANSA).