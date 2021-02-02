Woman, 92, freezes to death after fall at night

Ferrari to have full electric model by 2030 - Elkann
ROME
02 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 2 - A 92-year-old woman was found dead outdoors in the Alpine resort of Cortina D'Ampezzo early on Tuesday. The woman, named as Ilda Verocai, is thought to have frozen to death after going out alone at night and accidentally falling. She used a walker to get around. (ANSA).
