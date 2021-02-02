Search for four missing hikers resumes

AVEZZANO, FEB 2 - The search for four hikers missing in the Abruzzo mountains for ten days resumed on Tuesday after bad weather had halted operations Monday. The four were probably swept away by an avalanche and died there on January 23, rescue services have said. The four, from the town of Avezzano, went missing amid driving snow and gales on Mt Velino. Search efforts in the area were hampered by more heavy snowfall on Monday. Even mountain rescue dogs were struggling. Rescue teams were also facing a fresh avalanche risk. A helicopter able to plant 'microcharges' to clear snow was sent to the scene. (ANSA).