Italy to get brief taste of spring

ROME, FEB 2 - Italy will get a brief taste of spring next weekend thanks to warmer air from Africa coming in over the next few days, forecasters said Tuesday. But it will be abruptly ended by wintry weather blowing in from Russia from Monday onwards, they said. "Over the next few days, and into the coming weekend, the advance of a sub-tropical anticyclone will cause a gradual, but constant increase in temperatures," said Ilmeteo.it. "The top temps will reach peaks above 22 degrees, thus anticipating the coming of spring. "But after Monday February 8 the weather scenario will change radically, with the opening of a new, decidedly wintry phase which could engulf the whole country". (ANSA).