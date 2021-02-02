Ferrari posts net profit 13% down at 609 mn

TURIN, FEB 2 - Ferrari on Tuesday posted a net profit for 2020 13% down at 609 million euros. The luxury sportscar maker said its results were better than expected. Total deliveries were 9,119, 10% down on the previous year but in line with forecasts linked to a seven-week COVID closure. Net earnings were 8.1% down at 3.46 billion euros. Ferrari reported an EBITDA of 1,143 million, down 10.0% versus prior year, with an EBITDA margin of 33.0%. It said EBIT was 716 million euros, down 21.9% versus prior year, with an EBIT margin of 20.7%. There was also a positive industrial free cash flow generation of 172 million euros. (ANSA).