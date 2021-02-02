COVID-19: Two possible cases of Brazilian strain in Umbria

Search for four missing hikers resumes
ROME
02 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 2 - The Umbria Regional Government said Tuesday that two suspected cases of the new Brazilian strain of COVID-19 have been uncovered in the central region. This mutation of the coronavirus is considered particularly aggressive and harder for the human immune system to recognise. The regional government said it was informed of the suspected cases by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) after analysis of blood samples. (ANSA).
