Cops give boy who recovered from rare disease uniform

NAPLES, FEB 2 - Italian police have made a three-year-old boy's dream of wearing a police uniform come true after she recovered from a rare disease. The boy, Davide, expressed the wish on the day he was diagnosed with the rare form of neoplasy. The police who were in the courtyard outside the Santobono children's hospital let him into their car and he told them he had always wanted to wear a police uniform. On Friday, after several months of treatment, police cars drove to the hospital and took Davide home with their horns blaring. He was wearing the same uniform as them. (ANSA).