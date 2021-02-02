Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021 | 13:46

AVEZZANO
Search for four missing hikers resumes

ROME
Italy to get brief taste of spring

TURIN
Ferrari posts net profit 13% down at 609 mn

ROME
COVID-19: Two possible cases of Brazilian strain in Umbria

BERLIN
Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury

NAPLES
Cops give boy who recovered from rare disease uniform

ROME
Big operation clobbers Sicilian Mafia clans

NAPLES
Landslide hits Amalfi road

ROME
Man confesses to stabbing to death ex partner in street

ROME
Italy passes two-million-vaccinations mark

ROME
Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella

Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

BrindisiIl caso
Corruzione: a Brindisi inchiesta su ex amministratori, 9 indagati anche ex sindaco

BariIl caso
Bari, l'ospedale in Fiera non aprirà a febbraio

Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, rapina un tabaccaio: ladro via con 20mila euro

LecceIl ricordo
Lecce, addio a Roberto Memmo, imprenditore e collezionista

PotenzaLa decisione
Università della Basilicata: sì definitivo alla facoltà di medicina

TarantoLa storia
Martina Franca, afghano sorpreso a rubare in chiesa: denunciato, ma Don Martino lo aiuterà a cercare lavoro

MateraCarabinieri
Ambiente: scoperta discarica abusiva nel Metapontino

BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

Covid in Puglia

Covid, 379 contagi e 36 decessi. Iss: morti 5 volte superiori della prima ondata. Regione: «Dall'8 si passa in zona gialla»

Minervino di Lecce, donna uccisa a coltellate: caccia all'ex compagno

Lecce, la 29enne uccisa in strada con 20 coltellate. Confessa l'ex compagno napoletano di 39 anni

Adelfia, genitori positivi ma mandavano i figli a scuola: «Comportamenti irresponsabili»

Adelfia, genitori positivi mandavano i figli a scuola: «Comportamenti irresponsabili»

Bari, in giro senza mascherina: picchia vigilessa per la multa

Bari, in giro senza mascherina: aggredisce vigilessa per la multa

Puglia in zona arancione, a rischio 15mila bar e ristoranti: stimata perdita fatturato di 15mln

Puglia in zona arancione, per bar e ristoranti perdita fatturato di 750mln. FI: fallimento di Emiliano

Golden Lion winner with Fire At Sea picked with fellow winners

BERLIN, FEB 2 - Acclaimed Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi has been named to the jury of this year's Berlin Film Festival, where he won the Golden Bear in 2016 with 'Fuocammare' (Fire At Sea). The organisers have chosen for the jury directors who have all won Berlin's top prize. They include Iran's Mohammad Rasoulof, Israel's Nadav Lapid, Romanian Adina Pintilie, Hungarian Ildikó Enyedi, and Jasmila Žbanić of Bosnia Herzegovina. Rosi, 57, is an Italian-American documentary filmmaker. His 2013 film Sacro GRA won the Golden Lion at the 70th Venice Film Festival, while his 2016 film Fire at Sea won the Golden Bear at the 66th Berlin Film Festival. Rosi is the only documentary filmmaker to win two highest awards at the three major European film festivals (Venice, Berlin, and Cannes) and is the only director besides Michael Haneke, Ang Lee, Ken Loach, and Jafar Panahi to do so in the 21st century. Italy has put up Rosi's most recent work, 'Notturno', for this year's best foreign film Oscar. The shortlist of 10 films will be announced by the Academy next Tuesday, February 9. The five nominees will be announced on March 15, and the Oscar ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 25, barring COVID postponements. 'Notturno' (Nocturne), shot over the course of three years in Syria, Iraq, Kurdistan, and Lebanon, looks at ordinary people in Middle Eastern war zones as they struggle and hope for more peaceful lives. The film had its world premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 9, then screened at the Toronto Film Festival on September 15, and played at the New York Film Festival on October 6. The Asmara-born Roman director won Venice's top prize in 2013 with Sacro GRA, a tale of wacky lives on Rome's ring road. He won the Golden Lion in Berlin in 2016 with Fuoccoamare, a migrant drama set on the stepping-stone Sicilian island of Lampedusa. Rosi has said he he had been "deeply shaken" by what he filmed for Notturno on the borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon. He said he hoped the documentary would "open the eyes of people who have been anesthetized to what they see on TV about the effects of war". (ANSA).

