Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury

BERLIN, FEB 2 - Acclaimed Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi has been named to the jury of this year's Berlin Film Festival, where he won the Golden Bear in 2016 with 'Fuocammare' (Fire At Sea). The organisers have chosen for the jury directors who have all won Berlin's top prize. They include Iran's Mohammad Rasoulof, Israel's Nadav Lapid, Romanian Adina Pintilie, Hungarian Ildikó Enyedi, and Jasmila Žbanić of Bosnia Herzegovina. Rosi, 57, is an Italian-American documentary filmmaker. His 2013 film Sacro GRA won the Golden Lion at the 70th Venice Film Festival, while his 2016 film Fire at Sea won the Golden Bear at the 66th Berlin Film Festival. Rosi is the only documentary filmmaker to win two highest awards at the three major European film festivals (Venice, Berlin, and Cannes) and is the only director besides Michael Haneke, Ang Lee, Ken Loach, and Jafar Panahi to do so in the 21st century. Italy has put up Rosi's most recent work, 'Notturno', for this year's best foreign film Oscar. The shortlist of 10 films will be announced by the Academy next Tuesday, February 9. The five nominees will be announced on March 15, and the Oscar ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 25, barring COVID postponements. 'Notturno' (Nocturne), shot over the course of three years in Syria, Iraq, Kurdistan, and Lebanon, looks at ordinary people in Middle Eastern war zones as they struggle and hope for more peaceful lives. The film had its world premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 9, then screened at the Toronto Film Festival on September 15, and played at the New York Film Festival on October 6. The Asmara-born Roman director won Venice's top prize in 2013 with Sacro GRA, a tale of wacky lives on Rome's ring road. He won the Golden Lion in Berlin in 2016 with Fuoccoamare, a migrant drama set on the stepping-stone Sicilian island of Lampedusa. Rosi has said he he had been "deeply shaken" by what he filmed for Notturno on the borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon. He said he hoped the documentary would "open the eyes of people who have been anesthetized to what they see on TV about the effects of war". (ANSA).