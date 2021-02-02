Italy passes two-million-vaccinations mark

ROME, FEB 2 - The government's Special Commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, has said that Italy has passed the two-million mark for the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it has administered. He said that over 659,000 people are fully vaccinated as they have had both their first and second doses. Italy's vaccination campaign has been badly hit by a reduction in supplies from Pfizer in recent weeks. (ANSA).