Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella

ROME, FEB 2 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico is holding more talks on Tuesday with the parties that had been allied in supporting Giuseppe Conte's government. Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he thinks it is possible for the former coalition partners to patch things up. Conte quit as premier last week, although he remains at the helm of government for day-to-day business, after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis by withdrawing its support for the executive. Mattarella on Friday handed Fico an exploratory mandate to see there was a way for IV and the other former allies, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing LeU, to work things out. (ANSA).