AVEZZANO
Search for four missing hikers resumes

ROME
Italy to get brief taste of spring

TURIN
Ferrari posts net profit 13% down at 609 mn

ROME
COVID-19: Two possible cases of Brazilian strain in Umbria

BERLIN
Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury

NAPLES
Cops give boy who recovered from rare disease uniform

ROME
Big operation clobbers Sicilian Mafia clans

NAPLES
Landslide hits Amalfi road

ROME
Man confesses to stabbing to death ex partner in street

ROME
Italy passes two-million-vaccinations mark

ROME
Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, la fiducia ad Auteri: il mattone della ripartenza

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl caso
Corruzione: a Brindisi inchiesta su ex amministratori, 9 indagati anche ex sindaco

BariIl caso
Bari, l'ospedale in Fiera non aprirà a febbraio

Foggianel foggiano
Lucera, rapina un tabaccaio: ladro via con 20mila euro

LecceIl ricordo
Lecce, addio a Roberto Memmo, imprenditore e collezionista

PotenzaLa decisione
Università della Basilicata: sì definitivo alla facoltà di medicina

TarantoLa storia
Martina Franca, afghano sorpreso a rubare in chiesa: denunciato, ma Don Martino lo aiuterà a cercare lavoro

MateraCarabinieri
Ambiente: scoperta discarica abusiva nel Metapontino

BatLa denuncia
Trani. giallo sulla morte del ginecologo Schonauer: cc sequestrano la salma dopo il funerale

ROME

Differences between former coalition partners still big -sources

ROME, FEB 2 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico is holding more talks on Tuesday with the parties that had been allied in supporting Giuseppe Conte's government. Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he thinks it is possible for the former coalition partners to patch things up. Conte quit as premier last week, although he remains at the helm of government for day-to-day business, after ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis by withdrawing its support for the executive. Mattarella on Friday handed Fico an exploratory mandate to see there was a way for IV and the other former allies, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing LeU, to work things out. (ANSA).

