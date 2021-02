Woman gets 21 yrs for stabbing partner to death

RAVENNA, FEB 1 - A 53-year-old Italian woman got 21 years in jail Monday for stabbing her 61-year-old Italian partner to death at their piadina stand on the Ravenna coast in August 2019. Mail Conti, born in Milan and resident at Travo near Piacenza, was found guilty of murdering Leonardo Politi, from Piacenza, on the night of August 12-13 that year. The woman said she had been defending herself from the umpteenth episode of drunken domestic violence by Politi. (ANSA).