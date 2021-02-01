Lunedì 01 Febbraio 2021 | 18:55

ROME

COVID: 7,925 more cases, 329 more victims

Overall death toll nears 89,000

COVID: 7,925 more cases, 329 more victims

ROME, FEB 1 - There have been 7,925 more COVID-19 cases, and 329 more victims from the virus, in Italy over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday. That compared to 11,252 more cases, and 237 more deaths, on Sunday. Some 142,419 more tests were performed in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, down from 213,364 Sunday. The positivity rate has risen to 5.6%, from 5.27% Sunday. The number of intensive care cases has risen by 37, while hospital admissions have risen by 164. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 2,560,957, and the death toll 88,845. (ANSA).

