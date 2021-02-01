Lazio OKs guidelines for abortion pill outside hospital

Stellantis Italy sales down 21.7% in Jan
ROME
01 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 1 - The Lazio regional government on Monday approved the Italian health ministry's guidelines for administering the RU486 'abortion pill' outside of hospitals. The move means that women requesting the pill can get it at walk-in clinics too. The region said all women wanting an abortion should get one according to the scientific evidence and with respect for their rights, according to the law. It said the measure removes obstacles to access to drug treatment. (ANSA).
