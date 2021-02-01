Life upheld for murder of Sardinian man, 18

Stellantis Italy sales down 21.7% in Jan
CAGLIARI
01 Febbraio 2021
CAGLIARI, FEB 1 - A Caglirai appeals court on Monday upheld a life term for a man in the September 2018 murder of an 18-year-old Sardinian man on the shores of Lake Omodeo near Oristano. The victim, Manuel Careddu, from Macomer near Nuoro, was murdered by a gang of three 22-year-old men and his body buried. His body was discovered a month later. As well as confirming a life term for Christian Fodde, the court upheld a 30-year sentence for Riccardo Carta, and a term of 16 years and eight months for Matteo Satta. All three are 22 and from Ghilarza near Oristano. (ANSA).
