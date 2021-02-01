Italy working for Zaki's release - foreign min

ROME, FEB 1 - Italy is working for the release from detention in Egypt of Egyptian Bologna university graduate student Patrick Zaki, who has been held since February 7 last year on charges of inciting protests in the African country, the Italian foreign ministry said Monday. The ministry said Zaki is "the only one who is being constantly monitored by a group of foreign countries thanks to the Italian initiative". It added "in the last few days the foreign ministry, via its embassy in Cairo, has continued to raise awareness in the local authorities on the case in question, in order to favour the prompt release of the young student". The foreign ministry underscored that Monday's hearing on extending Zaki's preventive custody took place in his presence and in that of his lawyers. An Italian embassy functionary was also there within the framework of the trial monitoring programme coordinated by the European Union. The outcome of the hearing, the ministry recalled, is expected Tuesday. (ANSA).