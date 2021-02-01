Dog waits 2 mts for COVID-hit owner

MILAN, FEB 1 - Two-year-old mongrel Billy has been waiting for two months outside his master's front door near Pavia for him to return after being hit by COVID-19 in November, local daily La Provincia Pavese reported Monday. The nephews of 55-year-old civil protection volunteer Marco Maiolani only manage to get the dog to come in late in the evening. Every morning the faithful animal returns to his post outside the door, dragging his blanket and cushion with him. Maiolani, who has been moved to a clinic for rehab after spending weeks in hospital, much of them in intensive care, told La Provincia Pavese: "I miss him a lot. He's an irreplaceable companion. "Just a bit more patience an then I'll be back to normal. I can't wait to be able to stroke my Billy again". (ANSA).