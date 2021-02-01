American Women in Italy cook up aid for COVID workers

ROME, FEB 1 - The members of the American Women's Association of Rome (AWAR) are not the sort of people to let the free time created by the COVID-19 lockdown go to waste. Faced with the need to maintain human companionship and make a contribution to the fight against the pandemic, the association decided a create a cookbook and donate half of the proceeds to the Civil Protection Department for personal protection equipment for health care workers in Italy. "It made us all feel good that we were helping in some small way as we were forced to be home," said Catherine Tondelli, one of eight woman who wrote, designed, and produced the book, entitled The Roman Kitchen Food and Memories. The team, led by award-winning cookbook author Maureen Fant, sent out an email to AWAR's membership asking for favourite recipes and anecdotes and memories linked to them. The material was compiled online via WhatsApp and Zoom and came from the members' own kitchens. More than 40 members contributed recipes, stories, and art to the 256-page volume. The result raises smiles as well as money for a good cause. "During the lockdown last spring, we needed an initiative to keep the nearly 200 members of the American Women's Association of Rome involved and in touch," said Fant. "Since we hadn't published a cookbook in over 50 years, that was a no-brainer. "But there was more to it. Every day, we read stories and saw news reports about the courage and dedication of the brave doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers in Italy. "Our hearts went out to them. We wanted to show our solidarity". The book is available as both a spiral-bound paperback or as an e-book. A non-profit organization, AWAR does not sell the book for a fixed price but gives it in exchange for donations. For information or to order, visit awar.org/cookbook or write to awarcookbook@gmail.com. (ANSA).