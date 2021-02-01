Boxing: Italian women's champ dreams of Las Vegas

Dog waits 2 mts for COVID-hit owner
BOLOGNA
01 Febbraio 2021
BOLOGNA, FEB 1 - Italy's freshly crowned national welterweight champion Pamela Malvina Noutcho Sawa says she is dreaming of entering the ring in Las Vegas where her idols fought. Noutcho Sawa was born in Cameroon 28 years ago and after qualifying as a nurse at Bologna University now works at the ER in the Ospedale Maggiore in the Emilian capital. Noutcho Sawa told ANSA she had taken up boxing "by chance" in 2015, during training at a centre for homeless people in Bologna which also had a gym. "They organised a boxing course, I enrolled and I've never looked back", she said. Noutcho Sawa has continued remote training despite the COVID restrictions she is living with, also in her work as a nurse. "It takes the same things to be a nurse and to do boxing: concentration, courage and being able to face, each time, a different opponent, finding solutions to make the patient get better or to win a match. "My dream? I'm always joking about it with my trainer: to get to La Vegas and fight in the ring where the great champions have faced off". (ANSA).
