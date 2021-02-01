Sanremo fest won't have audience - RAI

ROME, FEB 1 - This year's Sanremo Song Festival will not have an audience in its historic venue, the Ligurian Riviera town's Ariston Theatre, Italian public broadcaster RAI said Monday. Outdoor events and programmes linked to the annual extravaganza will also be stopped, RAI said in a safety protocol it is sending to the government's COVID technical and scientific committee on Tuesday. Preparations for he festival, which has been pushed back from February to March 2-6 due to COVID this year, were thrown into turmoil last week after Culture Minister Dario Franceschini came out against it taking place before an audience, even if it were made up of paid extras rather than paying members of the public. Sources said presenter and Artistic Director Amadeus was thinking of quitting if it were not possible to have any sort of audience because of COVID prevention rules. Amadeus later had a rethink. At the moment, Italy's cinemas and theatres are closed as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. "Sanremo's Teatro Ariston is a theatre like all the others are and so, as (Health) Minister (Roberto) Speranza clarified yesterday, the public, whether they pay, are let in free or are extras, can only return when the rules allow it for all theatres and cinemas," Franceschini said via Twitter on Friday. "Let's hope it is soon". The much-loved music extravaganza gains record TV audiences in Italy and around the world each year. (ANSA).