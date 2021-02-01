Forest rangers free stag of Xmas lights

Dog waits 2 mts for COVID-hit owner
L'AQUILA
01 Febbraio 2021
L'AQUILA, FEB 1 - Forest rangers on Monday freed a stag of Christmas lights that had become tangled in his antlers at Villetta Barrea in the Abruzzo national park. The animal had been roaming the streets of the small town for days with his antlers tangled up in the lights. It was the second time the stag had entangled his antlers in festive lights. "This deer must really like Christmas!" tweeted the rangers. The stag was knocked out with a tranquilizer dart before rangers and vets freed his antlers and released him back into the wild. (ANSA).
