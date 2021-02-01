Skiing: Goggia out of worlds after breaking knee

ROME, FEB 1 - Italy's sole Olympic women's downhill winner Sofia Goggia is out of the upcoming world championships on home turf at Cortina after breaking a bone in her right knee after a Super-G in Germany on Sunday. Goggia, 28, who won her gold at PyeongChang in 2018, fell while skiing down to the valley with other competitors after a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. She will not need surgery but must rest up and do physiotherapy for 45 days, the Italian skiing federation (FISI) said. FISI said examinations at La Madonnina clinic in Milan on Sunday evening revealed that Goggia suffered "a compound fracture of the lateral tibial plateau of the right knee." Goggia, who has also won two world championship golds, was a strong favourite for the downhill gold at Cortina after notching four straight downhill wins in the last four races. The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Jewel of the Dolomites, from 7th to 21st February. The injury also means Goggia will be out for the rest of the season. (ANSA).