Golf: Molinari back in top 100 after 10th spot at Farmers

ROME
01 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 1 - Italy's sole major winner Francesco Molinari, who triumphed at the British Open in 2018, is back in the world's top 100 golfers after a second top ten finish in a week, 10th spot in the Farmers Insurance Open after eighth place at The American Express. Patrick Reed won the Farmers while Dustin Johnson kept a big lead at the top of the world rankings. Molinari is working his way back to the top of world golf after losing his way after a great start to 2019 at that year's Masters. He moved from London to Los Angeles, meaning he could not play as regularly as before. (ANSA).
