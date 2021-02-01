Man, 23, killed by avalanche

CUNEO, FEB 1 - A 23-year-old Italian man died in a Cuneo hospital overnight of injuries sustained when he was hit by an avalanche in the Cunean Alps on Sunday, local sources said Monday. The man was named as Filippo Calandri. He was struck by the avalanche at Acceglio, in the Valle Maira valley. A lieutenant teacher in an army technical school in Turin, Calandri was originally from Bologna. He was with a companion, who was unhurt, at an altitude of 2,300 metres, beyond the Gardetta mountain refuge, when he was engulfed by a metre and a half of snow. Calandri's death followed that on Sunday of a 46-year-old skier and hiker hit by an avalanche in the same area on Saturday. The man, Maurizio Orlandin, from Omegna near Turin, arrived in hospital suffering from severe hypothermia following two cardiac arrests. He was vice president of the mountaineering group CAI in Omegna. (ANSA).