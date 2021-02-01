Couple die falling into gully in front of daughter, 5

BRESCIA, FEB 1 - A Milanese couple die Sunday after falling into an icy mountain gully near Brescia in front of their five-year-old daughter, local sources said. The woman, Valeria Coletta, was 35 and her husband, Fabrizio Martino Marchi, 40. The accident happened on Mt Vareno, at Angolo Terme. The woman slipped on an ice sheet near a canal and fell into the gully and the husband, while trying to rescue her, fell for over 200 metres, rescuers said. They both died immediately. A couple of friends of the couple remained with the daughter after witnessing the accident. (ANSA).